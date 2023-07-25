Published Aug 18, 2016
Attack Wing Wave 26 -- Voyager (Repaint) Preview
The U.S.S. Voyager has returned from the Delta Quadrant and is looking better than ever. This September, WizKids/NECA will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 26. StarTrek.com has the exclusive First Look at the ships in the upcoming expansion packs, starting with the Voyager (Repaint).
The U.S.S. Voyager is one of the most iconic ships in the Star Trek universe and it is a popular favorite amongst Star Trek: Attack Wing players as well. Most notably, the Voyager is a powerful starship that has the special ability to fire in any direction. While every other ship has a 90 degree or 180 degree firing arc, the Voyager can fire 360 degrees at Range 1-2. This special ability is one of the factors that's made this ship a favorite of players and fans alike.
The U.S.S. Voyager Expansion Pack contains Captain Janeway and the crew from the show, including Chakotay, Tuvok, Seven of Nine, B’Elanna Torres, Harry Kim, the Doctor and Tom Paris. Another great reason to own this Expansion Pack is the powerful defensive ability granted by the Tom Paris Crew Card. Tom Paris adds one extra defense die to your ship while defending. You will see this card used time and time again by veteran players -- and for good reason. Anything that helps you survive an enemy attack is a positive, and this card has proven itself one of the best ways to do just that.
Last, but not least, the U.S.S. Voyager Expansion Pack is known for its powerful weapons and other upgrade cards, most notably Transphasic Torpedoes that can fire a crippling 10 attack dice at an opponent. While this upgrade can only be used on the U.S.S. Voyager, no one will question your choice of ships as they are looking down the barrel of this massive attack. Load yourself up with a Battle Station token or just some nice, old-fashioned good luck to bring your enemies to their knees with this powerful attack.
Even if you already own the U.S.S. Voyager, you are going to want to purchase the new repaint both for the dynamic new metallic paint job, as well as the ability to field a second Intrepid Class Starship in your Fleet. Don’t miss your chance to grab the U.S.S. Voyager Expansion Pack (Repaint) and relive all the exciting moments and missions of the U.S.S. Voyager.
