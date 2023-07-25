Attack Wing Wave 26 Preview -- U.S.S. Enterprise-B

This September, WizKids/NECA will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 26, and StarTrek.com has the exclusive First Look at the ships in the upcoming expansion packs, concluding with the U.S.S. Enterprise-B.

The U.S.S. Enterprise-B is a Federation Excelsior-class ship. On its maiden voyage, the Enterprise-B, under the command of Captain John Harriman, rescued 47 El-Aurian refugees from a Federation transport ship that was caught in an energy distortion. Honored quest, James T. Kirk was believed to be killed during the rescue when the ship’s hull was breached.

This version of U.S.S. Enterprise designated NCC-1701-B is a worthy successor and deserves the name Enterprise. With a Primary Weapon Value of 3, 1 Agility, 5 Hull, and 4 Shields this ship is similar to the original U.S.S. Enterprise and subsequent U.S.S. Enterprise-A (Refit), but with some obvious improvements. The special ability for the U.S.S. Enterprise-B allows you to replace one of its Battle Stations, Scan or blue Target Lock tokens that is beside your ship with an Evade Token. The generic version of this ship loses one Shield and one Crew Upgrade Slot compared to the named version.

The Captain in the U.S.S. Enterprise-B Expansion Pack is John Harriman. A level 2 Captain, John Harriman may be inexperienced but is a brave Captain nonetheless. His ability allows your ship to perform an Evade Action as a free Action. If you do this, you then place an Auxiliary Power Token beside your ship. Despite his rough start as a new Captain, John Harriman is a great addition to any evasive fleet that is looking to try and avoid danger at all costs.

No ship named Enterprise would be complete without a Sulu at the Helm. The U.S.S. Enterprise-B boasts Demora Sulu, the daughter of Hikaru Sulu, as Helmswoman.

If your ship is hit, after the Deal Damage phase, you may discard this card to immediately execute a maneuver from your Maneuver Dial with a speed of 3 or less. Following in her father’s footsteps, Demora Sulu will make sure she keeps the ship out of the path of danger.

Other upgrades to the U.S.S. Enterprise-B include Improved Phasers which is a 4 dice attack at Range 2-3. This attack is treated as a Primary Weapon and places 2 Time Tokens on the card when you perform the attack. In terms of defense, Deflector Control allows you to Repair 1 Shield Token on your ship or flip up 3 of your disabled Shield Tokens over to their Active sides. You cannot use this Action if your ship is Cloaked.

Resonance Burst is a Tech Upgrade that allows you to target a ship within your forward firing arc and Range 1 of your ship. The target ship must then discard 1 Token (Evade, Battle Stations, Scan or Target Lock) that is beside it, of its choice. If there is a Cloak Token beside the target ship, flip it over to its red side.

Holo-Communicator allows you to target a friendly ship within Range 1-2. If you do so, you may perform the Action listed on that ship’s Captain Card.

One of the great advantages Federation ships have is the ability to move backwards. Full Reverse makes this ability even better. During the Activation Phase, if you reveal a [Reverse] Maneuver, you may disable this card to add 1 to the speed of that maneuver. No other ship has ever been able to make a 3 reverse maneuver, making the U.S.S. Enterprise-B a one of a kind ship.

The U.S.S. Enterprise-B Expansion Pack is fresh out of dry dock and ready for you to take the helm. Try your luck with the special scenario “Maiden Voyage” and attempt to aid two Federation transport ships before they are destroyed by the energy distortion ribbon. Do you have what it takes to be the Captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise-B?

Visit WizKids/NECA at WizKids.com/AttackWing for additional information about Star Trek: Attack Wing. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for more First Looks and previews, coming soon.