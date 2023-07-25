Published Aug 23, 2016
Attack Wing Wave 26 Preview -- The Koranak (Repaint)
Attack Wing Wave 26 Preview -- The Koranak (Repaint)
The Dominion threat has returned with the Cardassian Ship, Koranak. This September, WizKids/NECA will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 26 and StarTrek.com has the exclusive First Look at the ships in the upcoming expansion packs, continuing with the Koranak (Repaint).From the very beginning, the Dominion has been one of the most powerful factions in the game. Known primarily for their large warships, Cardassian Ships, while slower and less agile than other ships, bring impressive firepower and cunning tactics to Attack Wing, making them a popular choice for players wanting to deal heavy damage. The Koranak is no exception.
The Koranak is a ship you will see played often for both its named and generic version. The generic Keldon Class ship boasts a powerful 5 primary weapon value at a very reasonable cost of 24 SP. Meanwhile, the named version of the ship, the Koranak, adds, among other things, a powerful special ability. Instead of making a normal attack, the Koranak can attack two different ships at -2 attack dice each. Veteran players will often pair the Koranak with the Dominion Crew Card Remata’Klan (Wave 6 - 2nd Division Cruiser Expansion Pack) that adds +2 to your Captain Skill and +2 attack dice for all of your attacks this round.
The Cardassians have returned and the Koranak can once again be found at your friendly local gaming store. Boost the strength of your fleet using this powerful ship and upgrades in your next game and dominate.Visit WizKids/NECA at WizKids.com/AttackWing for additional information about Star Trek: Attack Wing. Ad keep an eye on StarTrek.com for more First Looks and previews coming soon.