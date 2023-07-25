Attack Wing Wave 26 Preview -- The Koranak (Repaint)

The Dominion threat has returned with the Cardassian Ship, Koranak. This September, WizKids/NECA will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 26 and StarTrek.com has the exclusive First Look at the ships in the upcoming expansion packs, continuing with the Koranak (Repaint).From the very beginning, the Dominion has been one of the most powerful factions in the game. Known primarily for their large warships, Cardassian Ships, while slower and less agile than other ships, bring impressive firepower and cunning tactics to Attack Wing, making them a popular choice for players wanting to deal heavy damage. The Koranak is no exception.