Published Jul 25, 2016
Attack Wing Wave 25 U.S.S. Venture
The U.S.S. Venture is a Federation Galaxy-class Starship featured in Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 25.
The U.S.S. Venture is a Federation Galaxy-class Starship. It was part of a task force led by Admiral Hastur to reinforce Deep Space 9 and was a part of the Federation Alliance fleet that fought in the Chin’toka System.
While the Galaxy-class Starship is most popularly associated with the U.S.S. Enterprise, the U.S.S. Venture is just as powerful. With a Primary Weapon Value of 4, 1 Agility, 5 Hull and 4 Shields this ship is almost identical to the Federation’s Flagship, the U.S.S. Enterprise. The U.S.S. Venture’s named ability adds +1 attack die anytime you attack a ship that is in the forward firing arc of another friendly ship. When working together with other ships in the fleet, the U.S.S. Venture will truly shine. The generic version of this ship loses one Shield, one Tech Upgrade Slot, and one Weapon Upgrade Slot, but gains a Crew Upgrade Slot compared to the named version.
The Captain in the U.S.S. Venture Expansion Pack is Donald Varley. A level 4 Captain, Donald Varley allows your ship to perform a Scan Action as a free Action each round. Being able to perform a Scan Action for free every round allows you to keep your standard action for a Target Lock, Battle Stations, or Evade Action.
Galaxy Wing Squadron is the Elite Talent inside this Expansion Pack. As an Action, you may discard this card to target all friendly Galaxy-class ships within Range 1-2. Target ships gain +1 Attack die this round. Once again proving to be a “team player,” the U.S.S. Venture using the Galaxy Wing Squadron Elite Talent is a great way to add attack dice to your fleet.
The U.S.S. Venture is also formidable in terms of weaponry. Aside from the standard compliment of Photon Torpedoes, which can be fired at Range 2-3 with 5 attack dice converting 1 Battle Stations result into a Critical Hit, the U.S.S. Venture can also fire its primary weapon multiple times per round. Additional Phaser Arrays allows you to make an additional attack with your Primary Weapon at -2 attack dice after you attack with your primary weapon. Anything that allows you to attack more than once per round is very powerful and should see a lot of play in tournament settings. Keep in mind, there are plenty of other upgrades out there that increase your Primary Weapon Value and others that decrease the cost of Weapon Upgrades making this upgrade a must have when used in combination with those other upgrades.
Maneuverability and defensive capabilities are also crucial to a starship’s survival. Maximum Warp is Tech Upgrade that allows you to spend your ship Action to immediately perform an additional [Straight] Maneuver with a speed of 2 or less, if you just performed a [Straight] Maneuver this round. You also cannot perform any free Actions this round. Sometimes getting away from an enemy is even more important than being able to attack.
High-Capacity Deflector Shield Grid is there for when you can’t get away from that big attack. This Tech Upgrade allows you to negate up to 2 damage if you have at least 1 Active Shield. Being able to ignore damage without any kind of dice roll is something you will want to strongly consider to boost the survivability of your fleet.
Finally, Computer Core can fill a Crew or Weapon Upgrade Slot. Add 1 Tech Upgrade to your Upgrade Bar. As an Action, you may re-roll any 1 die this round.A smart player will be able to find all kinds of ways to benefit from an extra Tech Upgrade as well as being able to re-roll any 1 die.
The U.S.S. Venture Expansion Pack is a powerful tool for both Federation players and Star Trek: Attack Wing fans alike. The strong upgrades in this expansion pack will make it a must-have for players, while also providing a new and fun scenario mission “Galaxy Wing." Be sure to pick up your copy at your local game store.
