Attack Wing Wave 25 U.S.S. Venture

WizKids/NECA will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 25 this month, and StarTrek.com has the exclusive First Look at the ships in the upcoming expansion packs, concluding with the U.S.S. Venture.

The U.S.S. Venture is a Federation Galaxy-class Starship. It was part of a task force led by Admiral Hastur to reinforce Deep Space 9 and was a part of the Federation Alliance fleet that fought in the Chin’toka System.

While the Galaxy-class Starship is most popularly associated with the U.S.S. Enterprise, the U.S.S. Venture is just as powerful. With a Primary Weapon Value of 4, 1 Agility, 5 Hull and 4 Shields this ship is almost identical to the Federation’s Flagship, the U.S.S. Enterprise. The U.S.S. Venture’s named ability adds +1 attack die anytime you attack a ship that is in the forward firing arc of another friendly ship. When working together with other ships in the fleet, the U.S.S. Venture will truly shine. The generic version of this ship loses one Shield, one Tech Upgrade Slot, and one Weapon Upgrade Slot, but gains a Crew Upgrade Slot compared to the named version.