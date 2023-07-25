Wave 24 -- U.S.S. Enterprise (Repaint) Preview

WizKids/NECA will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 24 in May and StarTrek.com has the exclusive First Look at the ships in the upcoming expansion packs, starting with the U.S.S. Enterprise, now with an updated paint scheme in all new translucent and metallic paints. The U.S.S. Enterprise is without a doubt the most well-known ship in the Star Trek

of 3, 1 Agility, 4 Hull and 3 Shields. The Enterprise has four Crew Upgrade slots and one Weapon Upgrade slot. The generic version loses two Crew Upgrade slots and one shield. The special ability on the U.S.S. Enterprise allows the ship to perform an Action listed on its Action Bar while it has Auxiliary Power Tokens. This special ability is one of the most powerful in the game, as it allows the Enterprise to keep taking actions even when it is pushed to the limit. Inside the U.S.S. Enterprise Expansion Pack you will find all the characters you know and love from Star Trek: The Original Series. The choice of Captains is yours; will you choose the original Captain Pike or the iconic James T. Kirk? Both are included in this expansion pack. Christopher Pike is a level 6 Captain who makes all of your Crew Upgrades cost -1 SP to purchase. James T. Kirk is a level 9 Captain with two Elite Talent Upgrade slots. Kirk also allows you to purchase Federation Elite Talents for exactly 3 points. Any cards purchased in this manner are placed face down until they are used. The U.S.S. Enterprise Expansion Pack comes with three different Elite Talents. Cheat Death is very popular upgrade and the perfect card to use with Captain Kirk. Cheat Death allows you to remove damage cards one at a time until you are left with one Hull remaining, when you would otherwise be destroyed. Just when your enemy thinks they have you beat, you can flip and reveal Cheat Death using Kirk’s ability allowing your ship to survive for one more attack. Corbomite Maneuver allows you to discard it in order to prevent all enemy ships from attacking you this round. However, if you use this card, you also cannot attack this round. Sacrificing your attack to make sure you can’t be attacked is sometimes a lifesaver if you are outnumbered and need to buy some time to formulate a new plan of attack. Cochrane Deceleration Maneuver allows you to spend your Action to perform a Come About Maneuver (reverse direction) if you performed a 1 Straight Maneuver. Afterwards, you gain an Auxiliary Power Token.All of your favorite crewmembers from Star Trek: The Original Series are also included, and you will find some of the most powerful and popular Crew Upgrades in this expansion pack. Mr. Spock is a popular upgrade because of his ability to convert all Battle Station results into hit results, if you have a Scan Token beside your ship, when you attack. Hikaru Sulu is a staple on any defensive squadron because as an action he adds 2 Agility to your ship for the rest of the round. Each time you defend, Sulu may convert 1 Battle Stations result into 1 Evade result. Leonard McCoy allows 1 of your Crew Upgrades to perform its Action as a free Action this round. Nyota Uhura allows you to change your maneuver before you move. Montgomery Scott is another popular upgrade because it allows you to disable 2 Shields in order to gain +2 attack dice this round, or Repair 1 Shield Token and reduce your total attack dice by 2 this round. Finally, the U.S.S. Enterprise wouldn’t be complete without Photon Torpedoes. This Weapon Upgrade allows you to attack at Range 2-3 using 4 attack dice. You must spend your target lock to fire this weapon and disable the card after the attack. You may also convert one Battle Station result into a critical hit result. This weapon may be fired from your forward or rear firing arcs. The U.S.S. Enterprise Expansion Pack also comes with a special scenario that re-enacts the famous Kobayashi Maru mission. James T. Kirk is the only Starfleet cadet to have ever defeated the Kobayshi Maru scenario, a seemingly no-win training simulation. Kirk only overcame the scenario by changing the rules, a strategy that would serve him well in the years to come. Challenge yourself by facing the Kobayshi Maru scenario, but unlike Kirk, you are going to have to play by the rules. Visit WizKids/NECA at WizKids.com/Attack Wing for additional information about Star Trek: Attack Wing. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for more First Looks and previews coming soon.