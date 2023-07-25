Attack Wing Wave 21 Preview -- The Denorios

NECA/WizKids will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 21 later this month and StarTrek.com has exclusive First Look at the ships in the upcoming expansion packs, concluding with the Bajoran Solar Sailor, Denorios.Bajorans first traveled from Bajor to Cardassia, and established ancient contact between the two worlds. For many years the Cardassians disputed this claim, referring to it as a "Bajoran fairy tale," because they refused to admit that the Bajorans had achieved interstellar flight before they had. However, Captain Benjamin Sisko and his son, Jake, inadvertently proved that the voyage was possible when they arrived in Cardassian space in a similar lightship. By a proclaimed remarkable coincidence, which Captain Sisko strongly doubted, the Cardassians announced that they found the remains of an ancient Bajoran lightship on Cardassia, thereby proving such an interstellar voyage was made.The Denorios is a fragile ship that was not originally intended for Warp Speed travel. It costs only 12 SP, has a 1 Primary Attack Value, 2 Agility, 3 Hull and no Shields. Since it is not a war ship, the Denorios can only perform Evade or Scan Actions. To compensate for its low hull value, the special ability on the Denorios allows you to cancel one hit result when defending if you place an Auxiliary Power Token next to your ship. Much like when Captain Sisko and Jake took their famous flight, the question of whether you will survive the trip is based solely on your skill as a Captain. To fill that role, Akorem Laan is the Captain of the Denorios and his special ability allows you to field up to 2 Bajoran Elite Talent Upgrades.

The Denorios Expansion Pack comes with three different Elite Talent Upgrades to choose from. Emissary rewards you for playing Bajoran Upgrades on other friendly ships. At the start of the Activation Phase, you may discard Emissary to remove all Disabled Upgrade Tokens from all Bajoran Upgrades deployed to friendly ships within Range 1-3. Legendary Hero will help you deal some damage and evade some attacks by adding +2 attack dice and +2 defense dice for this round if you discard the card. D’Jarras is another Bajoran friendly upgrade. As an action, you may discard D’jarras to target a friendly ship within Range 1-3. That target ship may perform an Action listed on one of that ship’s Crew Upgrades. If the Crew Upgrade is Bajoran, treat this Action as a free Action.

The Denorios has two Tech Upgrade slots and three Tech Upgrades in the pack to choose from. Each Tech Upgrade in this pack helps the Denorios alter its speed, its defense or its maneuverability. Tachyon Eddies allows you to add up to +3 to your speed at the risk of your ship tearing apart. You inflict one damage to your ship if you choose to move +2 and you inflict two damage to your ship if you choose to move +3. Mainsails can be used to absorb damage to your ship in the same way that shields do. However, Mainsails may not be used to activate other game effects that require disabling shields. Solar Sail Powered is the final Tech Upgrade in this pack and it allows you discard this card to treat any revealed maneuver as a green maneuver.

While the Denorios is more a historical relic than a warship, you should never underestimate the skills and abilities of the Bajorans. Create your own legends and challenge yourself by jumping in the Denorios and seeing where the solar winds take you next.Visit NECA/WizKids at WizKids.com/AttackWing for additional information about Star Trek: Attack Wing and keep an eye on StarTrek.com for more First Looks and previews coming soon.