Attack Wing Wave 17: I.R.W. Vrax Expansion Pack

Welcome to the second of StarTrek.com's exclusive First Looks at NECA/WizKids Games' tactical space combat miniatures game Star Trek: Attack Wing. Today, we are previewing the contents of the Romulan I.R.W. Vrax Expansion Pack, which will be available in August as part of the Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 17

release. The Valdore class starship can adjust its movement based on the flow of the battle by changing a 4 straight to a 4 bank maneuver. For players who like to keep their ships in a tight formation, Suran is the captain of choice as he allows a player to set one attack die to the side of their choice. Velal can ensure an evasive

starship can adjust its movement based on the flow of the battle by changing a 4 straight to a 4 bank maneuver. For players who like to keep their ships in a tight formation, Suran is the captain of choice as he allows a player to set one attack die to the side of their choice. Velal can ensure an evasive maneuver result while defending. Both Captains can make use of the Coordinated Attack Elite Talent upgrade to allow their ship to fire immediately after another friendly ship attacks in hopes of defeating an opponent before he has a chance to retaliate.As reported in the initial First Look article, Wave 17 introduces the use of Time Tokens on certain upgrades. The I.R.W. Vrax comes with Photon Torpedoes and Plasma Torpedoes which both require the use of Time Tokens when used for an attack. By adding the Bridge Officer to the build, players place one less Time Token when using either of the included weapon upgrades. As ships are beginning to get to the point to where they can engage one another, Tal’aura will be invaluable with her ability to discard one crew upgrade on an opposing ship at range 3. Finally, players will need to choose their maneuvers well if they intend to make good use of the Flanking Attack weapon upgrade.With so many diverse options, players will have a fun time building their fleet as they undertake the Battle In The Bassen Rift mission. The Romulan player must team up with the Federation to defeat the superior power of the lone enemy ship. With custom fleet build restrictions in place, can the Romulans work with their Federation ally to secure victory?Visit NECA/WizKids for additional information about Star Trek: Attack Wing, and keep an eye on StarTrek.com for a preview of the final ship in Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 17.

---

Follow us for more news at StarTrek.com and via our social media sites.