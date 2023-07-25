Attack Wing Wave 17: I.K.S. T'Ong

NECA/WizKids will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 17 in August, and StarTrek.com

has exclusive First Looks at the upcoming trio of ships, which we'll again showcase in a series of three articles. Today we will look at the I.K.S. T’Ong. The dated K’t’inga class ship has no concerns facing off against larger, more powerful ships thanks to its boost to attack when attacking those ships. K’Temoc shows his loyalty to the Klingon Empire by providing a discount to all of your Klingon upgrades. He is also a prime candidate for the Devotion To Duty Elite Talent, which can increase the attack potential of his damaged ship. Morag is the captain of choice for those who want the power to disable Upgrades on opposing ships.With a Tactical Officer on the bridge, players gain the ability to reroll all of their blank results during the Modify Attack Dice step. Considering the numerous ways to increase the amount of attack dice being rolled, this is a tremendous boon to a Klingon player. When players find themselves in a tenuous situation, K’Ehleyr can be discarded to prevent an opposing ship from firing upon the Kling

on, K’Ehleyr can be discarded to prevent an opposing ship from firing upon the Klingon player.The final three upgrades introduce a new mechanic to Star Trek Attack Wing: Time Tokens. Rather than being disabled after use, some upgrades now require a player to place a certain number of Time Tokens onto the card after use. During the end phase, players remove one Time Token from each upgrade that has Time Tokens on it. Upgrades are considered Disabled while Time Tokens are on their card. Once all Time Tokens are removed, the Upgrade is able to be used as before. Concussive Charges and Photon Torpedoes both require a player to place 3 Time Tokens on them after use but are otherwise very similar to former versions of these cards. Cryogenic Stasis lets a player place two Crew upgrades underneath it which can be thawed out and deployed to a ship later in the game. Since a player has to place 2 Time Tokens on the deployed Crew, they will not be immediately available for use but will automatically become active without having to spend an action to enable them. After many years in stasis, the Klingons are set to secure victory in the Long-Range Mission from the expansion. Can the Federation player convince the Klingons that the war is long over or will they eventually have to fire upon the I.K.S. T’Ong to keep the distant Federation outpost safe? Visit NECA/WizKids for additional information about Star Trek: Attack Wing, and keep an eye on StarTrek.com for a preview of the next ship in Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 17.

