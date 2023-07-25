Attack Wing Wave 17: Federation U.S.S. Thunderchild

StarTrek.com has the final First Look at NECA/WizKids' upcoming Star Trek: Attack Wing's Wave 17

releases, and today we preview the Federation U.S.S. Thunderchild, out in August. The Akira class starship is built for battle and when it successfully evades an attack, it has the opportunity to fire a quick shot back at its attacker. Hayes and Shanthi both appear in the expansion and can be used as Captains for ships or as the Admiral for a fleet. Hayes will give at attack increase to f

sed as Captains for ships or as the Admiral for a fleet. Hayes will give at attack increase to friendly ships within range one while Shanthi provides reroll capabilities when attacking.Wave 17 introduces the use of Time Tokens to Star Trek Attack Wing and the U.S.S. Thunderchild expansion has three upgrades which use or reference this new mechanic. Due to the combat function of the ship, players will not be surprised to see the inclusion of Photon Torpedoes and Quantum Torpedoes. Both require the placement of 3 Time Tokens when used in an attack. To get greater use out of the weapon upgrades, player will want to consider using the Rapid Reload upgrade which allows a player to place only 1 Time Token on a weapon upgrade when it is used in an attack.The expansion also provides three new Elite Talents to help increase the efficiency of a fleet. Intercept allows a player to shift the focus of an attack when their ship is also in the firing arc of an opposing ship. Persistence can reward a successful attack by providing the chance for additional damage to be scored against a hit opponent’s ship. When running the Federation Task Force elite talent, players gain the ability for multiple ships to take a Target Lock action as a free action. The Federation player will be facing an uphill battle as they face an opposing force twice their size in the Federation Task Force mission. Can the Federation fleet break through the Dominion blockade and retake DS9 or will the Dominion fleet be able to stall the Federation player long enough to remove the minefield from in front of the wormhole thus providing safe passage for their Gamma Quadrant reinforcements?Visit NECA/WizKids for additional information about Star Trek: Attack Wing, and keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about future NECA/WizKids products.