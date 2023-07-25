Attack Wing Wave 16: U.S.S. Pasteur

StarTrek.com has the final First Look at NECA/WizKids' upcoming Star Trek: Attack Wing's Wave 16 releases. Today, we preview the Mirror Universe U.S.S. Pasteur, out in July with the rest of Wave 16

. The Olympic Class Starship, operated by Starfleet Medical, is more suited for missions of mercy than combat and can be difficult to hit when it is rushing to the aid of those in need. Beverly Crusher also increases the defensive capabilities of the ship when she is assigned as Captain. Worf provides offensive and defensive boosts to the ship he is captaining. William T. Riker, who can be played as a Captain or Admiral, is key in helping to manage the action economy of a fleet.Nell Chilton will be useful when a player needs to evacuate from the battlefield after sustaining damage. Alyssa Ogawa, like William T. Riker, helps boost the action economy of a fleet by removing a Disabled Token from a Crew or Tech Upgrade while also allowing the ship to perform a Scan or Evasive Maneuvers action as a free action. Impulse Drive provides greater flexibility in movement choices by making some maneuvers easier to perform. When players need to make sure an opponent has a lower opportunity to evade an attack, the Inverse Tachyon Pulse is the Tech Upgrade they want to consider. Finally, the expansion contains two Elite Talent cards that players will enjoy. Yellow Alert can be discarded to place a Battle Station or Evasive Maneuver Token beside your ship, while Starfleet Intelligence can be used to initiate a reroll of the ship’s attack or defensive dice.Players will have to manage their fleets as they attempt the Anti Time Anomaly mission. The Mirror Universe player must attempt to create a static warp shell to collapse the anomaly, all while facing the impending attacks of the Klingon fleet. Can the Mirror Universe player succeed or is the human race doomed to disappear from existence?Visit NECA/WizKids for additional information about Star Trek: Attack Wing, and keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about future NECA/WizKids products.

