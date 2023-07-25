Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Voyager

    Published Jun 2, 2015

    Attack Wing Wave 15: U.S.S. Prometheus

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com has the final First Look at NECA/WizKids' upcoming Star Trek: Attack Wing's Wave 15 releases, and today we preview the Federation U.S.S. Prometheus, out this month. The Prometheus lives up to its reputation as the fastest ship in Starfleet; able to move farther than any ship released to date. Players can relive the Romulan hijacking of the experimental Prototype ship by equipping Romulan Hijackers and have them serve under Rekar as Captain. Federation loyalists will enjoy having the Doctor appear in the Captain’s role while being backed up by the EMH Mark II.




    StarTrek.com

