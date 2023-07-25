Published May 24, 2015
Attack Wing Wave 15: The Ratosha
NECA/WizKids will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 15 in June, and StarTrek.com has exclusive First Looks at the upcoming trio of ships, which we'll again showcase in a series of three articles. Today we will look at the Bajoran Scout Ship, Ratosha. The Ratosha can manipulate attack and defense rolls by performing a Battle Station action as a free action. However, players can feel safe converting their attack dice since Krim can reroll defensive dice while he is Captain. Jaro Essa can add to the defensive capabilities of a ship as Captain or Admiral of the fleet as well. For added punch on offense, Day Kannu can select one attack die and choose its result while captaining a ship.
The Bajoran Militia crew adds attack benefits to the ship and with three copies in the expansion, this Scout Ship can exhibit as much firepower as the ships of the line of other factions. Using the Assault Vessel Upgrade increase the ships primary weapon and shield values by one, even further enhancing the combat prowess of the nimble little ship. Finally, players have two new Elite Talents from which to choose. Provisional Government can be discarded to prevent an opponent’s ship from attacking you for the round while More Than Meets The Eye can be discarded to gain a Scan token even if one is already present beside the ship.