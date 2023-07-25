Attack Wing Wave 15: The Ratosha

The Bajoran Militia crew adds attack benefits to the ship and with three copies in the expansion, this Scout Ship can exhibit as much firepower as the ships of the line of other factions. Using the Assault Vessel Upgrade increase the ships primary weapon and shield values by one, even further enhancing the combat prowess of the nimble little ship. Finally, players have two new Elite Talents from which to choose. Provisional Government can be discarded to prevent an opponent’s ship from attacking you for the round while More Than Meets The Eye can be discarded to gain a Scan token even if one is already present beside the ship.