Published Dec 6, 2016
Attack Wing: U.S.S. Defiant (Repaint)
Search no longer, the U.S.S. Defiant is back.
This January, WizKids/NECA will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 28 -- and StarTrek.com has the exclusive First Look at the ships in the upcoming expansion packs, starting with the U.S.S. Defiant (Repaint).
From Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, the U.S.S. Defiant is a state-of-the-art Federation escort ship equipped with major weapon and tech upgrades, including quantum torpedoes, ablative armor and a Romulan cloaking device. The ship’s captain, Benjamin Sisko, commanded the vessel in defense of Deep Space 9, and later during the massive battles that took place against the Dominion forces during the Dominion War.
Originally released in Wave 1, the U.S.S. Defiant is a small but powerful ship that was sometimes hard to obtain due to its immense popularity. This fan-favorite ship boasts a 3 Primary Weapon Value with 2 Agility, 3 Hull and 4 Shields. The two Crew, two Weapon and one Tech Upgrade slots leave plenty of room to customize the U.S.S. Defiant for any mission. The U.S.S. Defiant’s special ability reflects the durability of this tough little warship, allowing a player to convert all of the opponent’s critical hit results into regular hits.
Quantum Torpedoes made their first appearance in the U.S.S. Defiant Expansion Pack. This weapon upgrade allows you to roll a 5 dice attack at range 2-3. If the target is hit, add 1 hit result to your total damage. At a cost of 6 SP, this is a pricey upgrade, but as Quark said, “Quantum Torpedoes, they cost a little more, but they are worth it!"
Traditionally, cloaking is reserved for Klingon or Romulan Vessels. The U.S.S. Defiant, however, brings cloaking technology to the Federation with the Cloaking Device Tech Upgrade. Best used on the Defiant itself, Cloaking Device allows you to add +4 defense dice when defending while cloaked. Combined with the Defiant’s natural agility of 2 you have the start of a truly defensive ship. Try adding crew members Tom Paris or Sulu (not included in this expansion) to add even more defensive potential.
