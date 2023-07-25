Attack Wing Set For Summer Event

For each event over the three months, players in this event series will receive a randomized expansion pack containing one of five exclusive ship (stores may charge a tournament entry fee for events— please visit wizkidseventysystem.com for information listed by stores near you) and play special scenario games recreating iconic battles with the Borg. The format for each event is for players to bring a pre-built 90 point fleet to the event and add their random ship with their selection of included upgrades to complete their 120 point fleet build. Below are the five ships players may find in their random expansion packs. For more information on these ships check out the links at the end of the article.