Published Jun 5, 2014
Attack Wing Set For Summer Event
WizKids Games will kick off their three-month Star Trek: Attack Wing The Collective Storyline Organized Play event series this July. The event series will be held at participating game stores-- please visit the WizKids games Event System (see link below) for participating game stores near you. As part of the Star Trek: Attack Wing The Collective Storyline Organized Play series, players will receive a special participation prize each month just for playing— an exclusive Counter Attack Dice in month one, Fleet Captain Cards in month two, and Officer Cards in month three— and will also have a chance to win an exclusive prize ship. StarTrek.com has First looks at the prize ships you can win during this event series.
For each event over the three months, players in this event series will receive a randomized expansion pack containing one of five exclusive ship (stores may charge a tournament entry fee for events— please visit wizkidseventysystem.com for information listed by stores near you) and play special scenario games recreating iconic battles with the Borg. The format for each event is for players to bring a pre-built 90 point fleet to the event and add their random ship with their selection of included upgrades to complete their 120 point fleet build. Below are the five ships players may find in their random expansion packs. For more information on these ships check out the links at the end of the article.