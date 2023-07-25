Attack Wing Card Pack Preview Wave 1- I.K.S. Ves Batlh

WizKids/NECA is happy to announce brand-new content for Star Trek: Attack Wing, starting with Star Trek: Attack Wing: Card Packs – Wave 1. Each Card Pack contains 11 cards, Captain Tokens and a Ship Token. Each pack will focus on a particular ship and contain fun, thematic cards with a new point-efficient cost system that will add a fresh level of depth and excitement to gameplay. In addition, the new formatting and iconography for cards will now allow players to easily identify game effects such as triggers, durations, range and firing arc.

The next ship to be previewed is the I.K.S. Ves Batlh, a Raptor Class ship last seen in Wave 3 of the original expansion packs. Compared to the I.K.S. Somraw at 20 SP, the I.K.S. Ves Batlh is a lean 13 SP for the same ship stats, action bar, and upgrade bar. Even the generic version of the ship is reduced from 16 SP to 11 SP. The special ability for this ship, however, is what truly sets it apart from its predecessor. The I.K.S. Ves Batlh reduces the damage from mines by 1. That means the I.K.S. Batlh can fly into a mine field with little or no fear, knowing that it can use its Scan Action to reduce a cloaked mines attack from 3 dice to 2 and then use its special ability to further reduce any damage that might be taken by the mine. This valuable ability will make the I.K.S. Ves Batlh a mighty addition to any Klingon Swarm Fleet.