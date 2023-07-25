Assimilate This: Borg Premium Mini Fridge/Cooler

Well, this is unusual, unique and inventive: a Borg Premium Mini Fridge/Cooler. New from Robe Factory and available now via ThinkGeek.com, it's a fridge/cooler shaped like a Borg Cube. Just plug it in, and the detailed replica Borg Cube automatically will glow green on the inside when the door is opened. It will also glow green on the outside at the flick of a switch. The product measures 11.5" cubed on the outside and holds up to nine 12-oz. cans.