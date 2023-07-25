Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Sep 15, 2016

    Artists Signing at 50 Artists. 50 Years. Exhibit in NYC

    Artists Signing at 50 Artists. 50 Years. Exhibit in NYC

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The Paley Center for Media in New York City has joined the worldwide celebration of Star Trek's 50th anniversary by hosting special screenings, exclusive events, online activities and the original art exhibit Star Trek: 50 Artists. 50 Years.

    On Saturday, September 17, a few of the artists will be at the Paley Center for signings. Check out who will be there and when below:

    • Derek Charm: 2-6 pm
    • Stanley Chow: 2-6 pm
    • Mark Reihill: 2-6 pm
    • Hyunju Kim: 3-6 pm

    Fans can also enjoy three free photo opps: A captain’s chair made out of Mega Bloks, the "Arena" fight scene with Kirk and the Gorn, and also the Salt Vampire in its habitat.

    The Paley Center for Media is located at 25 West 52nd Street in Manhattan. Visit paley.me/StarTrek for additional details.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top