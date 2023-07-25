Published Sep 15, 2016
Artists Signing at 50 Artists. 50 Years. Exhibit in NYC
The Paley Center for Media in New York City has joined the worldwide celebration of Star Trek's 50th anniversary by hosting special screenings, exclusive events, online activities and the original art exhibit Star Trek: 50 Artists. 50 Years.
On Saturday, September 17, a few of the artists will be at the Paley Center for signings. Check out who will be there and when below:
- Derek Charm: 2-6 pm
- Stanley Chow: 2-6 pm
- Mark Reihill: 2-6 pm
- Hyunju Kim: 3-6 pm
Fans can also enjoy three free photo opps: A captain’s chair made out of Mega Bloks, the "Arena" fight scene with Kirk and the Gorn, and also the Salt Vampire in its habitat.
The Paley Center for Media is located at 25 West 52nd Street in Manhattan. Visit paley.me/StarTrek for additional details.