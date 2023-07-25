50 Artists. 50 Years. Artists Set for Signings at Comic-Con

Comic-Con International will serve as home to the worldwide debut of the eagerly anticipated art exhibition 50 Artists. 50 Years., and many of the artists will be on hand throughout the weekend -- July 21-24 -- to meet fans and sign autographs. Among the artists set to appear are Joe Corroney, Erin Gallagher, Amir Abou-Roumie, Gary Pullin, Fernando Reza, Josh Lane, Dusty Abell, Derek Charm, JK Woodward, Paul Shipper, Ulises Farinas and Mick Cassidy. The exhibition and the signings will be held at Michael J. Wolf Fine Arts in San Diego’s Gaslamp District (363 Fifth Ave #102, San Diego, CA 92101). Here's the schedule:Thurs, July 21

11:00a - 1:00p: Joe Corroney

1:00p - 3:00p: Amir Abou-Roumie

3:00p - 5:00p: Fernando Reza

5:00p - 6:00p: Dusty Abell and Derek Charm

6:00p - 8:00p: JK Woodward and Paul Shipper

Fri, July 22

11:00a - 1:00p: Amir Abou-Roumie and Joe Corroney

1:00p - 3:00p: Ulises Farinas and Mick Cassidy

3:00p - 5:00p: Josh Lane and Derek Charm

5:00p - 7:00p: Erin Gallagher and Gary Pullin

Sat, July 23

11:00a - 1:00p: Mick Cassidy and Joe Corroney

1:00p - 3:00p: Erin Gallagher and Amir Abou-Roumie

3:00p - 5:00p: Gary Pullin

6:00p - 8:00p: JK Woodward and Paul Shipper

Sun, July 24

11:00a - 1:00p: Joe Corroney and JK Woodward

Created to commemorate Star Trek’s 50th anniversary, 50 Artists. 50 Years. features Star Trek-inspired works by 50 artists from around the globe, including the last piece created by Leonard Nimoy, a renowned photographer in his own right. The exhibit will include original 2D and 3D pieces by the artists, who selected a variety of mediums -- illustrations, photographs, sculptures, paintings, graphics and more -- to express their love of the franchise and the inspiration gained from it.Fans are invited to tour the art exhibit Thursday, July 21 through Saturday, July 23 from 11a.m. - 8p.m. and Sunday, July 24 from 10a.m. - 5p.m. The exhibit is free and does not require tickets.