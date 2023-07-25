Artist Jenny Parks Talks Hug Your Cat Day

Some characters were easy picks. Picard as a hairless Sphynx just made sense considering he’s bald, and I knew Data would have to be a white cat because of his unnaturally pale skin color in the show. For some of the others, I either went off of the character’s hair color, such as Dr. Crusher, who I made into a Somali because of their long, reddish coats, or personality, like how Worf is a Persian, because I always feel like they have a naturally disgruntled look to them.

How hopeful are you that you'll get to do more Trek Cat books? And what other characters from the franchise would you like to match with a cat?

I would absolutely love to do more Star Trek Cats books if that ends up being a possible thing in the future. I’d love to see what I can do with Seven of Nine and Janeway from Voyager, or Quark and Dax from Deep Space Nine. Though, can you imagine Morn as a cat? I’d be up for the challenge.

In the meantime, what else are you working on?