Artist Abou Roumié Talks Trek 50 and "Homestead"

How much of a Star Trek fan are you?

I'm a really big fan. I've been a fan for the last 25 years. I watched Star Trek with my sister when I was a child and I've been watching everything since then.

Tell us specifically about your piece, “Homestead.” What inspired it? What did you want to capture in it?

What I wanted to convey is the positivity that Star Trek has, in my opinion. Every time I thought about it, I thought about the colors and about the figures in it, and I also wanted to capture key moments for me which had a meaning, like the waves from Star Trek IVand the first contact in the background. That's what I wanted to get, and what I also wanted to get is a look behind the scenes of the real Star Trek world. So, when the people go work in the morning, they're driving to the Enterprise on the shuttle bus and stuff like that. I just wanted to take an ordinary look at Star Trek.

A day in the life of Star Trek?

Yeah, a day in the life, or something like that.

There are little Easter eggs in there. You actually need to look at the piece often and for a long time to find them…

That's what I also liked about art pieces by Richard Scarry, and art like that. When you look at it the first time you see one thing, but the second time and the third time you always find something new, and that's what I wanted to do, too.