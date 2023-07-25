Art Exhibition Hits NYC

"Star Trek: 50 Artists. 50 Years", the global art exhibit tour, will make its only New York area stop at The Paley Center for Media from September 16 to 25, 2016. Commemorating Star Trek’s 50th anniversary and curated by CBS Consumer Products, the exhibit will feature original 2-D and 3-D artwork, expressed through various mediums, by 50 artists from 10 countries, including the late actor/photographer Leonard Nimoy and actress Mayim Bialik. The Paley Center will also present fan-favorite screenings and host special Star Trek-themed events throughout the week at its 25 West 52nd Street location.

Prior to its New York debut at the Paley Center, "Star Trek: 50 Artists. 50 Years" will open at San Diego Comic-Con on July 21 and then make various stops before arriving at Paley in Manhattan on September 16, during Trek’s 50th anniversary month. The Paley Center’s gallery will become a centerpiece of the celebration and welcome the public to view the exhibit of illustrations, photographs, sculptures, paintings, graphics and more, during regular business hours.

In addition to the exhibit, The Paley Center will continue its Trek 50th celebration with 10 days of fan-selected screenings, family events and panel discussions. Fans can also pose for photo ops with backdrop re-creations of the Enterprise bridge -- with authentic costumes and the Gorn’s planet from the TOS episode “Arena,” complete with a Gorn re-creation.

The celebration will kick off with an exclusive Paley Members-Only preview day on Thursday, September 15. Visit paley.me/startrek for details and follow the Paley Center on Facebook and Twitter for more updates.