Arrow's Nod to Star Trek

A good many readers commented on the recapper's assessment, and one of the commenters was none other than Marc Guggenheim, one of Arrow's executive producers. He wrote the following: "Thank you for getting the Khan allegory. Sade's line — "I'm going to leave you as you left me" — is a deliberate reference to Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, one of my all-time favorite movies: ("I'm going to leave you as you left me, as you left her..."). You're the only reviewer/recaper I've seen who picked up on it. Now if only someone could catch all the "Wiseguy" references in the series, we'll be in business... Best, Marc Guggenheim."