Published Feb 21, 2015
Arrow's Nod to Star Trek
Did you happen to see this past week's episode of Arrow? And, if you saw "The Return," did you happen to catch the show's tip of the cap to Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan? The recapper at io9 did. Here's what she wrote: "Ollie is Kirk. Slade is Khan. Shado is the dear, departed Marla McGivers. Malcolm Merlyn is the ear worm that forces people to kill. The ARGUS prison that Slade temporarily locks Thea and Ollie up in is Ceti Alpha V. And Thea is the damaged warp drive, because when she finds out that Merlyn made her kill Sara, she pretty much melts his face off."
A good many readers commented on the recapper's assessment, and one of the commenters was none other than Marc Guggenheim, one of Arrow's executive producers. He wrote the following: "Thank you for getting the Khan allegory. Sade's line — "I'm going to leave you as you left me" — is a deliberate reference to Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, one of my all-time favorite movies: ("I'm going to leave you as you left me, as you left her..."). You're the only reviewer/recaper I've seen who picked up on it. Now if only someone could catch all the "Wiseguy" references in the series, we'll be in business... Best, Marc Guggenheim."
So, did you catch the Khan reference? Or, for that matter, the Wiseguy reference?