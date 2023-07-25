Are YOU the Fangirl of the Day?

"From day one, it's been very important to me to make Her Universe a positive and supportive community for fangirls," Eckstein says. "I've traveled the nation over the past 2 ½ years with Her Universe and I have been inspired by so many amazing women. There are several great outlets that highlight fangirl celebrities and pop culture news but I wanted to create a place where we will share the stories of everyday women who are proudly letting their geek flag fly! If she considers herself a fangirl, we want to hear her story."

So lady Trek fans, could YOU be one of Her Universe's Fangirls of the Day? If so, fill out the form at www.heruniverse.com, and you could also wind up participating in a very special event to be held this summer in coordination with San Diego Comic Com.