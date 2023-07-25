Are YOU Related to Mark Allen Shepherd?

The rest of the tour, I was walking around in wonder, trying to take it all in. Conversations throughout the weekend became quite entertaining whenever I started talking about my research. I´ve been looking up my family tree. It´s taken me 15 years to get to where I am now with it and it’s still a work in progress. There are numerous branches that still need further documentation and sources, but that being said, it´s my favorite hobby and one day a book.

Last week, I was chatting with Ian Spelling at StarTrek.com about all the cousins I've found and how that relates to Star Trek. He seemed surprised and also in disbelief when I told him I'm related to DeForest Kelley. So, let me explain the connection. Stephen Hopkins, my 11th great-grandfather, was a passenger along with his family aboard the Mayflower in 1620 that landed in Plymouth, Massachusetts and is the only Mayflower passenger known to have prior experience in the New World. Constance Hopkins, my 10th great-grandmother, is the daughter of Stephen Hopkins. Constance married Nicholas Snow III, a man who in 1623 sailed aboard a ship called the Ann to the Plymouth Massachusetts bay colony.

Nicholas Snow III is my 10th great-grandfather and his father Nicholas Snow II is my 11th great-grandfather and a common ancestor I share with DeForest Kelley, with whom I now realize I have several common ancestors, including King Henry VII Tudor and James V Stuart. And, while the Winter Queen Elizabeth Stuart is my cousin... DeForest Kelley is a direct descendant of the Winter King and Queen. So, DeForest Kelley is my 11th cousin once removed and cousins with Queen Elizabeth II, as well as many if not all the royal houses of Europe.