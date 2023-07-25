Published Apr 21, 2016
Are You Ready for The Starfleet Academy Experience?
Are you ready, aspiring Starfleet Academy Cadets? We sure hope so, because the Star Trek: The Starfleet Academy Experience will kick off its North American Tour in Ottawa, Canada, on May 13 at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum. In fact, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum will be transformed into a veritable cadet training ground for The Starfleet Academy Experience, which will tour as part of Star Trek’s 50th anniversary and will leverage elements of the Trek
- The Starfleet Academy Experience will enable cadet recruits to experience a “career day” at the Academy.
- Recruits, in an immersive environment, can participate in several activities meant to test their potential to train for careers as Medical Officers, Science Officers, Communications specialists, and even Commanders.
- The actual science behind Star Trek's science fiction will enhance the experience, as participants learn about a variety of emerging technologies, including a functional tricorder, the latest experiments with phasers and teleporters, and also NASA’s warp drive theory.
- Training registration is now open.
Cadet recruits can expect to spend approximately 60 minutes trying the interactive tests and games, and engaging with the videos and displays showcasing Star Trek’s influence on real-life technology. Up to 200-250 visitors per hour can participate in The Starfleet Academy Experience
