Are You Ready for Superior Ambition?

Impatient with Khan’s slow progress in taking over the Alpha Quadrant, a rogue group of Augments are defying their leader and making a savage attack on the Federation, specifically targeting Deep Space Nine. As Julian Bashir works to infiltrate the Augment splinter group – led by Roga Danar, an Angosian genetically engineered for war – and Captain Benjamin Sisko fights to defend the station, can you survive the oncoming Augment fleet?

With so many factions in such a small corner of the galaxy, one spark is all that’s needed to start another Eugenics War. Starfleet needs you on the scene for the next Star Trek Timelines Mega-Event, "Superior Ambition."