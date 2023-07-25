Are We Ready for Genetically-Edited Humans?

The concept of designer babies may have once seemed far-fetched, but it is now a reality. In 2018, Chinese scientist He Jiankui revealed that two gene-edited babies had already been born, much to the world’s surprise. While the announcement itself was shocking, the method in which he delivered the information may have been even more so. Jiankui decided to release the information via a YouTube video, with no scientific paper to support his claims, stating that two baby girls—“Lulu” and “Nana”—born via IVF had been edited in an effort to make them resistant to HIV. Jiankui and his colleagues had recruited a man who was HIV positive and a woman who was not to create the embryos. His technique attempted to completely cripple CCR5, which is the gene for a protein on immune cells that HIV utilizes to attack and infect healthy cells. A particular variant of CCR5 that naturally occurs in some of the human population results in a high level of resistance to HIV infection.

Outrage was swift from the scientific community, condemning Jiankui for dangerous and unethical behavior. Many scientists believe that it is far too early to start editing the DNA of human sperm, eggs, or embryos. The procedure performed by Jiankui and his staff may have a whole host of unintended consequences on the twin girls, given both babies are now likely a mosaic of edited and unedited cells. In fact, a study published in Nature Medicine found that the changes made increases the girls’ risk for infectious diseases. China has also now confirmed that a third baby has been born that has undergone the CRISPR procedure.

He Jiankui has since been sentenced to three years in prison for conducting an illegal medical practice; the government concluded that Jiankui had violated Chinese regulations and ethical principles and that regulatory paperwork had been falsified. The Southern University of Science and Technology maintains that it was unaware of Jiankui’s work, and it’s also not clear how much the parents knew about the procedure beforehand. Given the stigma in China surrounding HIV and the lack of access to fertility treatments, the parents likely felt pressure to participate in the study without knowing all the risks.

There is no question that discoveries surrounding CRISPR are astounding, and the potential benefits for disease-resistance and immunity may be limitless. However, there are a variety of ethical and moral implications to consider for genetically-edited humans. The girls may have a higher mortality rate than they would have had otherwise. A recent study prompted MIT Technology Review to suggest that the babies may have increased learning abilities and enhanced memories; however, research surrounding CCR5’s role in memory and cognition is still shaky and not comprehensive. There is simply not enough information to determine whether manipulation of genes can change or improve cognitive function.

Additionally, one must consider the profound psychological impact genetic enhancement may have on a person. In “Doctor Bashir, I Presume?” Julian refers to himself as “unnatural,” a “freak”, a “monster,” and a “fraud.” He views himself as fundamentally flawed and a failure, needing to be modified to be deemed worthy of society, even going as far as to change his name from “Jules” to “Julian.” His anger with his parents that they never even gave him a chance to move past his learning difficulties as a child is certainly valid, as he believed that they simply viewed him as a disappointment.