Are We Ready for First Contact?

One aspect that we haven’t considered is that humanity’s flaws may be unique to humanity itself. Would other species go to war with each other? Or is the concept of war an invention of this world’s people? There are so many sci-fi stories about the people of Earth fending off invasions from other worldly races that it may color our perceptions if, and when, they do enter our lives. Would our visitors be put off by that level of mistrust? And what would they say about our collective fantasies about fighting them in battle and beating them in war? Those things may not win us favor in the potential community of planets. If anything, it could encourage other species to avoid us altogether.

Beyond our collective character flaws, it has to be noted that our space travel technology is still woefully behind the fantastical dreams of science fiction. We haven’t made it to Mars yet, much less an inhabitable world where humanity can thrive. Theoretically, the secret to faster-than-light travel may be solved many years down the line, but that is also something that our current level of technology can’t handle. Considering the early strides humanity made to land on the moon in the last century, our actual trek to the stars seems to have stalled.

It can be all too easy to lose oneself to hopelessness, especially when it feels like nothing will ever change or improve. But one of the ideals of Star Trek is that humanity can overcome its flaws and build a better future together. We will never be perfect, and there may always be people who value their own wealth and power over the needs of others. But collectively, we can be better. And we have to be. The challenges of the next century will be immense, especially if the world’s resources continue to dwindle in the face of climate change. These are problems on a scale that we have never faced before. Fortunately, human ingenuity has proven to be resilient and constantly surprising. We may yet prevail against these challenges if we work together for the betterment of our species and for the world itself.