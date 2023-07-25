Published Feb 23, 2015
Anton Yelchin Busy With Three New Films
Anton Yelchin's latest movie, Broken Horses, will be released this spring. Star Trek's current Chekov co-stars in the drama alongside Vincent D’Onofrio, Chris Marquette, Maria Valverde, Thomas Jane and Sean Patrick Flanery. Yelchin plays Jacob Heckum, a young man and music prodigy who, following the death of his father, returns to his desolate hometown after years away. Upon his arrival, he learns that Buddy (Marquette), the child-like brother he left behind, is working for a drug gang whose leader has turned Buddy into a killer. Set in the shadows of the US-Mexico border gang wars, the story explores guilt-ridden Jacob's efforts to save Buddy. Broken Horses will open on April 10.
Yelchin has also completed the films Anarchy and Experimenter. Anarchy is based on Shakespeare's Cymbeline and it also stars Ed Harris, Ethan Hawke, Milla Jovovich, Dakota Johnson, Penn Badgley, Spencer Treat Clark, John Leguizamo and Bill Pullman. Experimenter is a biopic about social psychologist Stanley Milgram, played by Peter Sarsgaard. Joining Sarsgaard and Yelchin in the film are Taryn Manning, Kellan Lutz, John Leguizamo, Lori Singer, Dennis Haysbert, Jim Gaffigan and Yelchin's Star Trek (2009) co-star, Winona Ryder. Both films are on the festival circuit now and seeking distribution.