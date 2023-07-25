Anton Yelchin Busy With Three New Films

Anton Yelchin's latest movie, Broken Horses, will be released this spring. Star Trek's current Chekov co-stars in the drama alongside Vincent D’Onofrio, Chris Marquette, Maria Valverde, Thomas Jane and Sean Patrick Flanery. Yelchin plays Jacob Heckum, a young man and music prodigy who, following the death of his father, returns to his desolate hometown after years away. Upon his arrival, he learns that Buddy (Marquette), the child-like brother he left behind, is working for a drug gang whose leader has turned Buddy into a killer. Set in the shadows of the US-Mexico border gang wars, the story explores guilt-ridden Jacob's efforts to save Buddy. Broken Horses will open on April 10.