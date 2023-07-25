Published Nov 10, 2017
ANOVOS Unveils Discovery Starfleet Phaser Replica
ANOVOS has just unholstered its Star Trek: Discovery Starfleet Phaser Pistol Interactive Prop Replica. A fully-finished, interactive replica, it's been created via 3D print construction that matches the actual hero production pieces from the new hit show.
Other highlights include:
- “Stun" and "Kill" settings selected by side switch on both left and right side, with lit "ring" indicator light at top. ("Stun" is blue; "Kill" is red.)
- Removable "P1"/cricket phaser from top, with spring-loaded pop-up scope
- Removable magnetic battery "clip" with lit indicator light goes into pistol handle, as per original asset
- Replaceable consumer batteries -- no need to worry about shelf-life for unserviceable, custom-made rechargeable batteries
- Rotating barrel
- Custom-made display stand
- Certificate of Authenticity from ANOVOS
The Star Trek: Discovery Starfleet Phaser Pistol Interactive Prop Replica, Wave 3, is priced at $500. Visit www.anovos.com to pre-order the phaser.