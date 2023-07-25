Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Nov 10, 2017

    ANOVOS Unveils Discovery Starfleet Phaser Replica

    ANOVOS Unveils Discovery Starfleet Phaser Replica

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    ANOVOS has just unholstered its Star Trek: Discovery Starfleet Phaser Pistol Interactive Prop Replica. A fully-finished, interactive replica, it's been created via 3D print construction that matches the actual hero production pieces from the new hit show.

    Other highlights include:

    • “Stun" and "Kill" settings selected by side switch on both left and right side, with lit "ring" indicator light at top. ("Stun" is blue; "Kill" is red.)
    • Removable "P1"/cricket phaser from top, with spring-loaded pop-up scope
    • Removable magnetic battery "clip" with lit indicator light goes into pistol handle, as per original asset
    • Replaceable consumer batteries -- no need to worry about shelf-life for unserviceable, custom-made rechargeable batteries
    • Rotating barrel
    • Custom-made display stand
    • Certificate of Authenticity from ANOVOS

    The Star Trek: Discovery Starfleet Phaser Pistol Interactive Prop Replica, Wave 3, is priced at $500. Visit www.anovos.com to pre-order the phaser.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top