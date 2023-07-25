Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Feb 18, 2016

    Anovos' New TOS Velour Line Tunics Available This Fall

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek: The Original Series screen-used production assets have inspired Anovos' new Star Trek: The Original Series Velour Line Tunics, which will ship this fall. The Velour Line is an affordable costuming option that replicates the soft velour fabric utilized during the early days of production on TOS

    . The tunics, which will be available in Command Gold, Sciences Blue and Operations Red, have been custom milled and dyed to match the original screen-u

    . The tunics, which will be available in Command Gold, Sciences Blue and Operations Red, have been custom milled and dyed to match the original screen-used versions. The collar is made with orginal-style black-ribbed material, there's an "invisible" zipper hidden in the shoulder seam, and the rank braids feature season-one reverse-helix pattern matching the appropriate Kirk, Spock and Scotty styles. Further, the Starfleet insignia is replicated from TOS season-one and season-two patches, while the cuff, hemline and side gussets allow for additional, customized tailoring. Fans can purchase the tunics in sizes small to 2XL. The products are available for pre-order, and Anovos is offering two-tiers of pricing. Tunics pre-ordered through March 15, 2016 at 11:59 PM CST will cost $180.00, while tunics pre-ordered after March 15, 2016 at 11:59 PM Central Time will cost $224.95.Visit www.anovos.com to pre-order.

