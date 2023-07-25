Anovos Kicks off Trek Patch Program

With nostalgia running high during the 50th anniversary of Star Trek, we felt it fitting to hark back to a time when Trek fans loved to adorn anything and everything made of fabric with a patch. Jackets, bags, jeans, caps... they all had patches on them in the 70's and 80's. The 50th Anniversary delta patch draws inspiration and materials from the Starfleet insignia patches worn in TOS. The metallic gold backing fabric with black threads are what we use in the First Season Starfleet Insignia we sew on to each of our velour replica uniforms. The metallic gold thread used on the star is raised to give a three-dimensional look and importance to that element of the patch. Each patch has a hook and loop backing, or to use the slogan from the 60's "a spage-age fastener." We added this option for any astronauts who wanted to throw a 50th patch on their flight suit.

The 50th Anniversary patch and the USS Franklin patch are unofficially kicking off the ANOVOS patch program. These two patches will be exclusively offered at New York Comic Con at booth 2155. The patches are each $10.00. Keep an eye out for the patches and check out other Star Trek patches HERE.