Announcing the Dranuur Colony Fleet Holding

Following the events of “Mirrors and Smoke,” the Lukari and Kentari began efforts to work together. The culmination of this effort is the Dranuur Colony in the Alpha Quadrant. Both races will try and see if they can coexist peacefully, or if it is all but a pipe dream. With any luck, the two races will learn a thing or two about the other and how they can better their own lives.

With Season 14: Emergence, Dranuur Colony will become available as a new joint Lukari-Kentari-themed Fleet Holding, available to all Fleets in Star Trek Online. Your Fleet will assist the two races as they establish and develop an island on the newly-terraformed world.

For the first time since the introduction of the Fleet Starbase, player fleets will be presented with a full-sized Holding, comprised of a primary track and three subtracks, each with five tiers of progression. Each tier and subtrack will offer fleets new improvements to their Colony World holding, as well as access to new equipment and new gameplay options.

In addition to earning resources by participating in activities around the colony, your fleet will be able to enact training simulations for potential invasions – the Kentari haven’t survived this long without a healthy helping of paranoia, after all. Simulation Provisions (used to start the invasion simulation) will can be earned by completing fleet projects and can be used by your fleet leadership to trigger these map-wide invasion events. As your fleet advances, new simulation options will become available, allowing you some customization of the training simulation experience. Additionally, it will become easier to earn a stockpile of Simulation Provisions as you progress in the main track.

The invasion simulation is a multi-location wave defense event, which allows up to 20 fleet members to participate without needing to queue – simply travel to the Dranuur Colony, and start the event. After every five invasion waves, participants will be given a vote to stop and claim the rewards earned so far, or continue on to more difficult waves, risking their earned rewards in the process. Victory in this simulation rewards players with resources and Fleet Marks used to progress the Colony holding.

Best of luck, Captains. The future of the Lukari-Kentari Joint Initiative is in your hands.

Rob “CrypticRidi” Hrouda and Ryon “Melange” LevittStar Trek Online