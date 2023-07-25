Announcing Star Trek: Short Treks Release on Blu-Ray and DVD

Dive deeper into key themes and characters that fit into Star Trek: Discovery and the expanding Star Trek universe with the forthcoming Star Trek: Short Treks collection. Arriving on Blu-ray and DVD on June 2 in the US, on July 13 in the UK, and on July 15 in Australia, the new release offers fans nine of the Star Trek stand-alone short stories in one collection for the first time ever.
The collection of shorts includes three U.S.S. Enterprise-focused shorts featuring Star Trek: Discovery: Season Two favorites Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike), Ethan Peck (Spock) and Rebecca Romijn (Number One); all four of the original shorts, starring Rainn Wilson (Harry Mudd), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Doug Jones (Commander Saru) and Aldis Hodge (Craft); and two animated shorts from the Star Trek universe with animation unlike any done before for the Star Trek franchise.
Fans can discover never-before-seen bonus content, including:
- COMING OF AGE – Tied to the “Runaway” short, the ?rst installment of the new Short Trek format was written by executive producers Jenny Lumet and Alex Kurtzman about Tilly ?nding a stowaway with whom she can relate. In this behind-the-scenes interview, Kurtzman, Director Maja Vrvilo and star Mary Wiseman talk about the use of the short to give the audience further insight into Tilly’s character.
- SHALL WE DANCE – Writer Michael Chabon and Director Olatunde Osunsanmi discuss the challenges of creating a compelling story with only one on-screen character in the familiar setting of the U.S.SDiscovery for the “Calypso” short.
- FIRST CONTACT: KAMINAR – A deep dive into “The Brightest Star” short and creating Saru’s backstory with the Star Trek actors and writers.
- COVERED IN MUDD – Tied to “The Escape Artist” short, an interview with star Rainn Wilson about directing the Harry Mudd short and his experience on both sides of the camera.
- ENSIGN SPOCK’S FIRST DAY – Writer Michael Chabon talks about writing for Ensign Spock and ?nding hidden talents in relation to the “Q&A” short.
- HERE COMES TRIBBLE – Fans will dive into “The Trouble with Edward” short as prop master Mario Moreira discusses bringing back the beloved Tribble for the shorts.
- SCORE! – A behind-the-curtain discussion with Oscar and Grammy Award-winning composer Michael Giacchino about taking the reins on “Ephraim and Dot,” and directing and composing for Star Trek: Short Treks.
- BEDTIME STORIES – Writer Brandon Schultz, director Olatunde Osunsanmi and actor Kenric Green (“Mike Burnham”) discuss the development of “The Girl Who Made the Stars,” the animated Short Trek about a bedtime story.
- THE MAKING OF SHORT TREKS – An in-depth discussion with executive producer Alex Kurtzman and more about how and why the new concept Short Treks were made.
- TWO AUDIO COMMENTARIES – Featuring Executive Producers Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet providing commentary for the “Runaway” short, and star Anson Mount providing commentary for the “Ask Not” short.
The shorts included on the Blu-ray & DVD are "Runaway," "Calypso," "The Brightest Star," "The Escape Artist," "Q&A," "The Trouble With Edward," "Ask Not," "Ephraim & Dot," and "The Girl Who Made the Stars."
My First Contact: Jenny Lumet
Star Trek: Short Treks streams exclusively in the United States on Paramount+ and in Canada on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.