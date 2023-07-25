Announcing Star Trek: Short Treks Release on Blu-Ray and DVD

Dive deeper into key themes and characters that fit into Star Trek: Discovery and the expanding Star Trek universe with the forthcoming Star Trek: Short Treks collection. Arriving on Blu-ray and DVD on June 2 in the US, on July 13 in the UK, and on July 15 in Australia, the new release offers fans nine of the Star Trek stand-alone short stories in one collection for the first time ever.

The collection of shorts includes three U.S.S. Enterprise-focused shorts featuring Star Trek: Discovery: Season Two favorites Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike), Ethan Peck (Spock) and Rebecca Romijn (Number One); all four of the original shorts, starring Rainn Wilson (Harry Mudd), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Doug Jones (Commander Saru) and Aldis Hodge (Craft); and two animated shorts from the Star Trek universe with animation unlike any done before for the Star Trek franchise.

Fans can discover never-before-seen bonus content, including: