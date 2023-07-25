Published Apr 9, 2020
Announcing our April Mega-Event Double Jeopardy
Soji joins Star Trek Timelines in this new event.
Star Trek: Picard’s first season was a blast. We’ll miss our weekly rendez-vous with La Sirena’s eclectic crew, and can’t wait for next season! ??To prolong the ride a bit more, and in anticipation of Star Trek: Discovery season 3 being released later this year, our next mega-event will feature crew from both shows.?
Producing Star Trek: Picard: The Motley Crew
Picard and Discovery cross timelines in our April Mega-Event “Double Jeopardy”?
After the Discovery becomes public knowledge again, so too does Lieutenant Commander Airiam’s story of corruption and sacrifice. A call for a ban on synthetics is revived by none other than a version of Airiam herself, before the accident that turned her into a cyborg! Can you, Soji, and Admiral Picard change hearts and minds before the situation gets out of hand?
Soji will be the recurrent threshold reward for this mega-event, allowing you to grab four copies of her by participating in each of the events listed below. You’ll also have the opportunity to encounter new characters from both series!
?The schedule of events will be as follows:
- Galaxy Event "Constellations" - 04/09
- Hybrid Event Faction/Skirmish "Seekers of Life" - 04/16
- Faction Event "Suitable Menace" - 04/24
- ?Skirmish Event “A Marginal Victory” - 04/30
Thank you for your participation in our players’ survey??
It was a huge success, we were thrilled to receive so many replies, and feedback. You have chosen the theme of our June Mega-Event to be centered around the Star Trek: Voyager episode “Before and After” (season 3, episode 21), and we will make it so!??
The First Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Trailer has Arrived
