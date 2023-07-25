Announcing our April Mega-Event Double Jeopardy

After the Discovery becomes public knowledge again, so too does Lieutenant Commander Airiam’s story of corruption and sacrifice. A call for a ban on synthetics is revived by none other than a version of Airiam herself, before the accident that turned her into a cyborg! Can you, Soji, and Admiral Picard change hearts and minds before the situation gets out of hand?

Soji will be the recurrent threshold reward for this mega-event, allowing you to grab four copies of her by participating in each of the events listed below. You’ll also have the opportunity to encounter new characters from both series!

?The schedule of events will be as follows: