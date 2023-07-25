Announcing Delta Rising

The Star Trek Online team is pleased to announce the second full expansion to the game: Delta Rising.

In Delta Rising, enterprising captains are sent to explore the Delta Quadrant, joining forces with and opposing the efforts of well-known species seen on Star Trek: Voyager, such as the Talaxians and Kazon, as well as lesser known species. A lot has changed in these sectors in the 30 years since Kathryn Janeway captained the Voyager through this region of space. With a portal recently discovered within the Dyson Sphere providing a quick path to the quadrant, many vessels are being sent to explore the region.

The expansion features a level cap increase to 60, the first level cap increase in over four years. As captains progress past level 50, they are allowed to train in specializations, picking up additional skills to broaden their capabilities. The areas of specialization, and how captains progress in them will be revealed in future postings as we work our way toward the expansion launch in October of this year.

The year 2410 also brings with it new technology. The Federation, the Klingon Empire, and the Romulan Republic have been learning from the many foes they have faced, and have developed new series of starships, more powerful than ever before. These ships have new capabilities not seen before, including innovations in bridge officer seating. Briefings on these new vessels will be released in the coming weeks.

We look forward to sharing the next chapter in the continuing story of the Star Trek universe, so watch for regular news and details while your captains prepare for Delta Rising.

Stephen D’AngeloExecutive ProducerStar Trek Online

Joining the fun at Star Trek Online is easy and free. Just visit startrekonline.com, register for a free account and then download and install the game. Once you've done that, just log in with your new account and you're ready to discover the entire Star Trek Online universe.