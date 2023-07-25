Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Sep 3, 2013

    Ann Crispin Says Goodbye

    Ann Crispin Says Goodbye

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    StarBridge
    Star Wars, V, Alien
    Pirates of the Caribbean
    Star Trek
    Yesterday’s Son, Sarek
    Time for Yesterday

    “I've been hesitant to make this post, but it's time,” Crispin – whose pen name is A.C. Crispin -- wrote today on her Facebook page. “I want to thank you all for your good wishes and prayers. I fear my condition is deteriorating. I am doing the best I can to be positive but I probably don't have an awful lot of time left. I want you all to know that I am receiving excellent care and am surrounded by family and friends.

    “I wish all aspiring writers the will to finish and a good contract. Please continue to monitor Writer Beware and be careful who you sign with. Victoria Strauss and Richard White are there to help.

    “I've asked Michael to collect and read me your messages. As I don't know how things will proceed, I don't know if I'll have the strength to post on Facebook again.”

    Please click HERE to reach out to Crispin on her Facebook page. Click HERE to read our StarTrek.com interview with Crispin from April 2011. And click HERE to visit her official site.

