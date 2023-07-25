Published Jun 17, 2012
And Your Favorite Trek Aliens Are...
Vulcans 32%
Klingons 24% Borg 21% Romulans 9%
Andorians 8% Ferengi 6%
Some fans understandably groused about alien races we didn’t include, among them the Breen, Species 8472, the Gorn and the Jem’Hadar.
Check out a sampling of fan comments below:
“Vulcans.” – Julie Ann Murray
“Borg all the way!” – Ed Shane
“Borg... Tho the Romulans come a close second for me because of their ale.” – Matthew Schroeder
“Vulcans... what else!?” – Patrizia Mongini
“BORG...... resistance is futile.” – Silvio Spignesi
“Where are my Cardassians???? I vote Cardassian!!!” – Alicia Flaherty
“Vulcans RULE. End of story.” – Malinda Isaacson
“The Jem'Hadar.... most ruthless soldiers in the Galaxy!!!!!!” – Marc Jones
“Humans, of course. Weirdest of the bunch! ... By far!” – Terry McBride
“Vulcans live long and prosper :)” – Janet Sommerfeld
And our personal favorites:
“Hortas ROCK.” – James Johnson
“The Kardashians” – Wells Mahkee Jr.