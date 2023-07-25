Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jun 17, 2012

    And Your Favorite Trek Aliens Are...

    And Your Favorite Trek Aliens Are...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com, in our latest poll, asked readers to pick their favorite alien species. The options were Andorians, Borg, Ferengi, Klingons, Romulans and Vulcans. Thousands of people voted and they made a most logical choice.

    Vulcans 32%

    Klingons 24%                              Borg 21%                             Romulans 9%

    Andorians 8%                                       Ferengi 6%

    Some fans understandably groused about alien races we didn’t include, among them the Breen, Species 8472, the Gorn and the Jem’Hadar.

    Check out a sampling of fan comments below:

    “Vulcans.” – Julie Ann Murray

    “Borg all the way!” – Ed Shane

    “Borg... Tho the Romulans come a close second for me because of their ale.” – Matthew Schroeder

    “Vulcans... what else!?” – Patrizia Mongini

    “BORG...... resistance is futile.” – Silvio Spignesi

    “Where are my Cardassians???? I vote Cardassian!!!” – Alicia Flaherty

    “Vulcans RULE. End of story.” – Malinda Isaacson

    “The Jem'Hadar.... most ruthless soldiers in the Galaxy!!!!!!” – Marc Jones

    “H‎umans, of course. Weirdest of the bunch! ... By far!” – Terry McBride

    “Vulcans live long and prosper :)” – Janet Sommerfeld

    And our personal favorites:

    “Hortas ROCK.” – James Johnson

    “The Kardashians” – Wells Mahkee Jr.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top