And Your Favorite Trek Aliens Are...

Klingons 24% Borg 21% Romulans 9%

Andorians 8% Ferengi 6%

Some fans understandably groused about alien races we didn’t include, among them the Breen, Species 8472, the Gorn and the Jem’Hadar.

Check out a sampling of fan comments below:

“Vulcans.” – Julie Ann Murray

“Borg all the way!” – Ed Shane

“Borg... Tho the Romulans come a close second for me because of their ale.” – Matthew Schroeder

“Vulcans... what else!?” – Patrizia Mongini

“BORG...... resistance is futile.” – Silvio Spignesi

“Where are my Cardassians???? I vote Cardassian!!!” – Alicia Flaherty

“Vulcans RULE. End of story.” – Malinda Isaacson

“The Jem'Hadar.... most ruthless soldiers in the Galaxy!!!!!!” – Marc Jones

“H‎umans, of course. Weirdest of the bunch! ... By far!” – Terry McBride

“Vulcans live long and prosper :)” – Janet Sommerfeld

And our personal favorites:

“Hortas ROCK.” – James Johnson

“The Kardashians” – Wells Mahkee Jr.