    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

    Published Apr 22, 2012

    And Your Favorite Star Trek Bar Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com, for our latest poll, asked readers the following question: Which Star Trek bar would be your favorite? The options were the 602 Club, Marseilles Poolroom, Quantum Café, Quark’s, Ten Forward or Shipyard Bar.

    And the winner is…

    Among the typical comments on the StarTrek.com Facebook page were these:

    “Quark’s… That’s a no-brainer” – Becca Eller

    “Quark's. Morn is buying.” – Margaret Cooper

    So, what would you order at Quark's?

