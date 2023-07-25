Published Apr 22, 2012
And Your Favorite Star Trek Bar Is...
StarTrek.com, for our latest poll, asked readers the following question: Which Star Trek bar would be your favorite? The options were the 602 Club, Marseilles Poolroom, Quantum Café, Quark’s, Ten Forward or Shipyard Bar.
And the winner is…
Among the typical comments on the StarTrek.com Facebook page were these:
“Quark’s… That’s a no-brainer” – Becca Eller
“Quark's. Morn is buying.” – Margaret Cooper
So, what would you order at Quark's?