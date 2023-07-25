Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published May 21, 2012

    And Your Favorite Mirror Character Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    StarTrek.com
    Kira
    Kirk
    Sisko
    Spock
    T’Pol
    Tuvok
    Hoshi Sato

    Reader comments included:

    “Spock, easily.” – Brian Allen

    “What, there's no Hoshi? Or Sulu? Or Mayweather? They were my favourites.” – Laura Sherri Reid

    “Spock is the man… in any universe.” – Alex Lee

    “Can't believe the sexy Hoshi is not an option to vote for. A clear winner and from the best mirror universe episode(s) of any Star Trek series ever!” – Nick Fishpool

    “Gotta grok Spock.” – Buck Tiske

    “Gotta be Spock with that badass goatee and attitude.” – Scott Morgan

