Published May 21, 2012
And Your Favorite Mirror Character Is...
Reader comments included:
“Spock, easily.” – Brian Allen
“What, there's no Hoshi? Or Sulu? Or Mayweather? They were my favourites.” – Laura Sherri Reid
“Spock is the man… in any universe.” – Alex Lee
“Can't believe the sexy Hoshi is not an option to vote for. A clear winner and from the best mirror universe episode(s) of any Star Trek series ever!” – Nick Fishpool
“Gotta grok Spock.” – Buck Tiske
“Gotta be Spock with that badass goatee and attitude.” – Scott Morgan