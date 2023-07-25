And Your Favorite Alien Delicacy Is...

It sounds like we’re going to have one hell of a party. StarTrek.com asked readers “Which alien delicacy would you most like to try?” The options included Heart of Targ, Plomeek Soup, Rokeg Blood Pie, Romulan Ale and Tarvorkian Cakes. And the results were pretty darn lopsided. Romulan Ale more than doubled the votes of the other delicacies combined landing 71% of the vote to beat out Plomeek Soup (13%). Tarvorkian Cakes (9%), Rokeg Blood Pie (4%) and Heart of Targ (4%). So, did your delicacy of choice make the cut?