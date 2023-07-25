And the Star Trek After Darkness Saga Continues

IDW Publishing will continue its ongoing Star Trek comic-book saga with the release on Wednesday of Star Trek #22, the second installment in its three-story Star Trek After Darkness miniseries. Written by Mike Johnson, overseen by Roberto Orci, and with art by Erfan Fajar and a cover by Tim Bradstreet, Star Trek #22 finds Kirk and his Enterprise crew contending with a dire new threat that's risen in the wake of the events of Star Trek Into Darkness.