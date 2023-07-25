Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Jun 24, 2013

    And the Star Trek After Darkness Saga Continues

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    IDW Publishing will continue its ongoing Star Trek comic-book saga with the release on Wednesday of Star Trek #22, the second installment in its three-story Star Trek After Darkness miniseries. Written by Mike Johnson, overseen by Roberto Orci, and with art by Erfan Fajar and a cover by Tim Bradstreet, Star Trek #22 finds Kirk and his Enterprise crew contending with a dire new threat that's risen in the wake of the events of Star Trek Into Darkness.

    Star Trek #22 will run 32 pages and will cost $3.99. Be sure to keep an eye open for variants that include a photo cover and a Tim Bradstreet sketch cover. For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about IDW's upcoming Star Trek comic books.

