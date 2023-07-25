And The Most Humorous Star Trek Doctor Is...

Please be sure to vote in our fifth and final poll. It’s live now, and we’re asking: What Star Trek doctor was the most dedicated? While you contemplate that – and, hopefully, answer it on the StarTrek.com main page – here are some reader comments about the humor poll:“Bones; love his witty remarks.” – Yolanda Rodriguez“EMH is hilarious!” – Rik Kleinsmit"The Doctor was pretty funny, but usually at his own expense, which itself was funny.” – Nate Breece“Bones may be the best and the cornerstone for all other ST doctors, but as far as humorous goes, I really gotta go with EMH. He was pretty hilarious a good deal of the time.” – John Silky Smooth Ferguson“The funniest would be Phlox.” – Scott Boehm“When DeForest Kelley was offered the roles of Kirk, Spock and Dr. McCoy, De chose Dr. McCoy. When A.C. Lyles asked him on why he chose McCoy, De said: "Because I had a feeling it had humour in it." It was a natural choice for De because of his natural humor.” – Greg Barton