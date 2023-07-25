Published Mar 16, 2013
And The Most Dedicated Trek Doctor Is...
For the last of our five StarTrek.com poll questions aimed at determining the franchise’s best Star Trek doctor we asked “Which Star Trek doctor was the most dedicated?” Once again, more than 10,000 fans replied and the results were...
The Doctor came first with 29%
Bones followed right behind with a close 26%
Crusher came in third with 19%
Trailed by Bashir with 16%
Phlox with 8%
And finally, Pulaski with 3%
So, how did your doctor of choice fare?