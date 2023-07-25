And the Infestation Continues! A First Look

The Star Trek-portion of IDW Publishing’s popular crossover series Infestation continues and ends with Star Trek: Infestation #2, and StarTrek.com has a First Look. Available on Feb. 23 and once again penned by sibling tandem of Scott Tipton and David Tipton, the second installment finds The Motion Picture-era Kirk, Spock and McCoy fighting for their very lives against mobs of zombie colonists, all the way racing the clock to prevent the infestation from spreading across Federation space. And, in order to save themselves and anyone else, they’ll need to uncover the greater threat behind the undead invasion.

Star Trek: Infestation #2 features art by Casey Maloney, with two covers (by John K. Snyder III and by Casey Maloney with Gabriel Rodriguez). The book runs 32 pages long, costs $3.99 and will be available at comic retail stores. For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you.