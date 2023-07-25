Published Aug 6, 2012
And The DS9 Episode with the Best Battle Is...
And The DS9 Episode with the Best Battle Is...
StarTrek.com asked fans “Which of these DS9 episodes had the best battle scene?” – and the results are in. “Sacrifice of Angels” notched 24% of the vote, besting “What You Leave Behind,” which tallied 22%. “Way of the Warrior” came in third with 19 percent of the vote, while “Dominion War,” “Call to Arms” and “Tears of the Prophets” scored 18%, 11% and 6%, respectively. So, how did your episode of choice do? And did you happen to catch our mistake? There actually was NO episode entitled “Dominion War.”
“Sacrifice of Angels" (24%)
"What You Leave Behind" (22%) "Way of the Warrior " (19%)
"Dominion War" (18%) "A Call To Arms" (11%) "Tears of the Prophets" (6%)