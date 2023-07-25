Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jul 15, 2012

    And The Cheesiest TOS Creature Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    And the winner is a gouda choice. StarTrek.com asked readers “Which TOS creature was the cheesiest?” Your options were Excalbian, Gorn, Melkotian, Mugato, Salt Vampire and Tribbles. And the winner, with 33% percent of the vote was everyone’s favorite lumbering, rubbery Kirk combatant, the Gorn from “Arena.” The runners-up were, in order:

    Salt Vampire (23%)                                   Tribbles (19%)

    Mugato (10%)               Excalbian (8%)                Melkotian (7%).

    Here are some reader comments:

    “Definitely Gorn” – Pablo Mandado Gonzalez

    “Gorn deserves to win!” – Ripley Divided By Zero

    And such write-in candidates as:

    “The silicone blob on the mining planet” – Jan Goeree

    “Lwaxana Troi” – Randy Mobandy

