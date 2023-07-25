Published Jul 15, 2012
And The Cheesiest TOS Creature Is...
And the winner is a gouda choice. StarTrek.com asked readers “Which TOS creature was the cheesiest?” Your options were Excalbian, Gorn, Melkotian, Mugato, Salt Vampire and Tribbles. And the winner, with 33% percent of the vote was everyone’s favorite lumbering, rubbery Kirk combatant, the Gorn from “Arena.” The runners-up were, in order:
Salt Vampire (23%) Tribbles (19%)
Mugato (10%) Excalbian (8%) Melkotian (7%).
Here are some reader comments:
“Definitely Gorn” – Pablo Mandado Gonzalez
“Gorn deserves to win!” – Ripley Divided By Zero
And such write-in candidates as:
“The silicone blob on the mining planet” – Jan Goeree
“Lwaxana Troi” – Randy Mobandy