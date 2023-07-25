And The Best Trek Couple Is...

Picard and Crusher (11%) Worf and Troi (3%)

So how did your favorite couple fare? Below are some reader comments:

“Worf and Jadzia. They really loved each other!” – Rodney Jamorris Peake

“Worf and Dax along with Col. Kira and Odo.” – Abel Garcia

“Sorry but I loved Trip and T'Pol.” – Lisa Moore

“Riker and Troi is my favorite couple.” – Candace Roth

‎”100% Worf & Jadzia, but come on, where are Kira & Odo? They def should have been included over Worf & Troi who were barely a couple. Same goes for the O'Briens.” – Caitlin Witte

“How can you include Troi/Worf? That was literally two episodes, one of which took place in a parellel universe. Same goes for Beverly/Picard. And then you leave out Kira/Odo, which was a 7-season romance.” – Allen Davis

“Where were Odo & Nerys?!?!?! They and Jean-Luc & Beverly (who I voted for) are my two favorite canon pairings. My other faves are sadly not considered canon (Jon & T'Pol; Chakotay & Kathryn). Oh well.” – Sarah Pressler Vernon

“No Miles and Keiko makes the poll invalid.” – Bob Buehrer

“What about Neelix and Kes” – Katie Parker