Published Sep 2, 2012
And The Best Chief Of Security Officer Is...
For our latest StarTrek.com poll, we asked “Who was the Best Chief of Security Officer?” Thousands of fans replied and the winner was… Worf, who nabbed 44% percent of the vote. In order after Worf were Odo with a very respectable showing of 32 % and then, dropping off precipitously, Tuvok (13%), Pavel Chekov (6%) and Tasha Yar (5%). Here are some fan comments:
“Worf! No one swung a bat'leth like him!” – James B.“Worf was, by far, the better officer in Starfleet, but Odo was, by a narrow margin, better at the particular role.” – Bill Wellman“I'm all about Odo. Worf was good, but the relationship between Odo and Quark (security and crook) was awesome.” – Gage Johnston“Odo/Worf (Tie)” – Charles Baxter“Tasha Yar!!! That chick could definitely kick ass!” – Stephan Burns“Tuvok, of course! The others were terrible Security Chiefs!” -- Gerald Holder“No Malcolm Reed?” – Randy Mong