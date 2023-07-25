And a Happy First Contact Day to You All...

Want to learn more about First Contact and First Contact Day? Please check out the Star Trek: The Original Series episode “Metamorphosis,” with Glenn Corbett portraying Cochrane; the Star Trek: The Next Generation film First Contact, with James Cromwell in the role (which he reprised briefly on Enterprise); the books First Contact (the novelization of the feature) and First Frontier; and the Voyager episode “Homestead,” in which Neelix and Naomi Wildman oversee a party celebrating the 315th anniversary of First Contact Day, complete with an old-school jukebox, helpings of Cochrane’s favorite food (cheese pierogies), and the sight and sounds of a stoic, reluctant Tuvok giving the Vulcan salute and uttering those immortal words, “Live long and prosper.”

Once again, happy First Contact Day!